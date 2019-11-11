Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 13th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Good Riddance at Soundwell

Start your weekend entertainment off with and SLC Punx-approved show at Soundwell as Santa Cruz’s Good Riddance takes the stage with Sharp Shock, Get Dead and The Last Gang opening.

• The Get Up Kids at Urban Lounge

I feel like I am 17 again and working at Media Play this week. First Good Riddance and now The Get Up Kids. It’s Urban, so be aware this is a 21+ show. To be honest, if you’re under 21 and know this band…well, you have a lot of free time on your plate.

• Atreyu at The Complex

20 years of Atreyu and Alex still have a voice to scream about it. The openers sound like you’d expect – subtitles of Harlequin romance novels – Whitechapel, He is Legend, Tempting Fate, Santa Cruz.

• 8th Annual Captuo’s Chocolate Festival

Featuring the Flavors of Iceland with food and drink creations by Pallet, Nomad Eatery, La Barba, Epic Brewing, RF Brewing and more. 100% of the proceeds donated to the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Initiative.

• Powerman 5000 at Liquid Joe’s

I feel like we’ve already talked about Spyder coming to town this year. Maybe not. Time flies by when you do a weekly event blog. Anyway, Powerman 500 is back at Liquid Joe’s. Worlds will collide, probably. I mean 24 million views on YouTube can’t be wrong. Also on the bill is hed(p.e.), and Adema.

• Randy’s Records $2 Record Sale

Over 1,200 LPs will be put on today and tomorrow, so if you’re looking to bulk up your collection this is the time to do it. The sale will take place across from Randy’s on the west side of the flower shop. The early bird gets the worm for sure on this one. Also, if you spot a copy of “Loveage: Music to Make Love to Your Old Lady By” snag it for me. Thanks.

• Pinback at Urban Lounge

21 years ago Armistead Burwell Smith and Rob Crow formed Pinback in San Diego and have released 5 studio albums. Are they loved? Well, this show is sold-out, so if you want to go…hit up the classifieds.

• Uinta Brewery Annual Yard Sale

It’s time to clear out the warehouse, which means you can save on beer signs, tap handles, apparel, bar swag, openers, art and more! Get there early to get the best stuff.

Uinta is having a #YardSale Party. We are selling everything from beer signs, to tap handles, apparel, art and other goodies at crazy prices. Bring a new or gently-used coat to donate to @voaut and get a free unfilled growler. All ages event with music, food and, of course, #beer pic.twitter.com/giPMqi2xoR — Uinta Brewing (@UintaBrewing) November 9, 2019

• 6th Annual Ogden Big Lebowski Festival at Peery’s Egyptian Theatre

“Get ready for the 6th year of costumes, a screening of the film, and of course mingling with lots of Urban Achievers like yourselves. And this year we are kicking off the night with White Russians and Trivia!” The Dude abides and so do I.

• Plain White T’s, The Mowgli’s and New Politics at The Complex

Three bands that X96 has played at one time or another…and they’re all great. Perfect Sunday show!

• Bert Kreischer at Eccles Theatre

He’s robust and takes his shirt off…if you’re into that kind of thing. He’ll probably tell that anti-climatic story, “The Machine.” That’s about it. If it were pledge week and I happened to be rushing, I’d really be into this.

• Helmet at Soundwell

Helmet is celebrating 30 years with a 30-song set from across their entire catalog and there will be no openers.

