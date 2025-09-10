Meet The Macks: Portland Rockers Drop Bonanza

The Macks | Courtesy of Ian Enger

“Bonanza” Beckons: The Macks Map Out a Singular Sound

Portland’s genre-hopping rock band The Macks will release their new album Bonanza on September 25 via DevilDuck Records and Monotone, Inc. The announcement comes with two new singles—“Dually of Man” and “The Modern Grape”—along with a run of North American tour dates supporting Japan’s Acid Mothers Temple. The tour stops through Salt Lake City on October 12 at Aces High Saloon. Pre-save the album here.

Suburbia vs. Surge: “Dually of Man”

“Dually of Man” pushes forward with a mix of heavy rhythm and psychedelic leanings while vocalist Sam Fulwiler lists the quiet frustrations of middle-class life. The lyrics suggest a restless youth, advised to keep it down, even as repetition and repression fuel rebellion. The line “Old drunks and fake punks take back the West Coast” underlines the tension between generational quietude and cultural pushback.

Raised in Portland’s suburbs, the band reflects on a hometown that felt both protected and exclusionary. They draw a connection between suburban symbols and a broader American posture: the pristine pickup truck that’s never worked a day, representing vanity and disconnection.

Fame or Raisin? “The Modern Grape” Grapples with the Grind

“The Modern Grape” explores the band’s uneven relationship with ambition and recognition. The song moves between urgency and indifference, asking whether chasing success makes them the fruit or what’s left behind. The band calls it a near-shameful process.

They describe life in The Macks as “like being naked on stage at a Bingo,” a jarring but telling metaphor for exposure and vulnerability in the name of art. The song underlines the band’s slow but steady pursuit of creative necessity, not popularity.

Videos Double Down on Dread and Absurdity

The singles arrive with a connected video narrative. In it, a humanoid fat cat character lures the band into a surreal lair. Discomfort grows, and the storyline twists darker as they try to escape. Directed by Alec Kaplan and produced by Vultures & Dogs, the visuals echo the tension and eccentricity of the music itself.

Behind Bonanza

The album’s title, Bonanza, refers to a surge in fortune. But for The Macks, it’s less about payout and more about persistence. After a decade of slow growth, the band continues to build a small but loyal following. The record stays loose in structure and feel, drawing from the band’s willingness to explore without chasing trends. Their approach remains grounded in commitment rather than acclaim.

Who Are The Macks?

Formed in 2015 by brothers Josef and Ben Windheim, with Sam Fulwiler on vocals, The Macks later added Jacob Michael Perris on keys and Aidan Harrison on bass. Their earlier releases, including Camp Poppa, Yup, Rabbit, and The Macks Are A Knife, have tracked their evolution from garage rock roots into something broader—touching on psychedelic, post-punk, and jam-based styles while staying lyrically personal.

Their sound mixes raw energy with varied influences, pulling from classic rock, improvisational jazz, and underground noise, depending on the moment. Their live shows reflect that same range: unpredictable, layered, and always searching.

Tour Notes

Following the release of Bonanza, The Macks join Acid Mothers Temple for a coast-to-coast tour. Their October 12 show in Salt Lake City at Aces High Saloon offers a rare chance to see the band live in the region. Expect a set that spans older cuts and new material from Bonanza. Find full tour dates on the band’s site.

Want more from The Macks? Rabbit and The Macks Are A Knife offer sharp contrasts in creativity and tone, while earlier releases showcase their formative fire.

Read more about DevilDuck Records, explore Acid Mothers Temple, or dive into The Macks’ official website for music, videos, and tour details.

More alt. rock news