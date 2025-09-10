Boner of the Day For September 10th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WHO HAS BEEN PAINTING THE SQUIRRELS?

Residents of East Hartford, Connecticut, are puzzled by sightings of wild squirrels painted in bright neon colors, including one blue and one red. Local Animal Control has raised concerns about the potential toxicity of the paint and is seeking public help to identify who is responsible for coating the animals. Although the squirrels appear to be unharmed, authorities are investigating the incident and asking for tips from anyone with information.

Boner Candidate #2: WE WARNED GRAMPS…PRESSURE WASH YOUR HOUSE OR FACE FORCLOSURE

77-year old George Watson faces foreclosure after his HOA imposed over $9,000 in fines for neglecting to power wash his house and remove a ladder and bucket from his yard. Watson missed several notices about the violations because he developed a fear of checking his mail during the pandemic. Despite his fixed income from Social Security, Watson’s attempts to negotiate with the HOA have been unsuccessful, leading to a lien on his property. While the HOA’s actions are legal, many argue that forcing foreclosure on an elderly person is morally wrong, especially given the emotional and financial strain he is experiencing.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE BRO’S FAVORITE BREATAURANT

Twin Peaks is a chain of “attentive service” restaurants, resembling rustic mountain lodges with scantily-clad servers, that has found success by pushing the boundaries of what its competitors, like Hooters, began with. While the food and cold beer are notable, the real draw is the servers revealing uniforms, with occasional theme weeks that include swimsuits and lingerie. However, the chain has faced significant controversy, including a deadly biker shootout at one of its locations and allegations of widespread sexual harassment and exploitation of female employees. Twin Peaks’ founder, Randy DeWitt, created the chain in response to Hooters’ decline, opting for a more upscale vibe and more revealing outfits for the staff. Despite the problematic issues, the restaurant’s formula has proven successful, with the chain growing rapidly and expanding internationally. The brand also faces criticism for its objectifying culture but continues to attract customers with its cold beer, food, and provocative marketing.

