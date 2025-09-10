Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 10th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 12th:
- X Ambassadors at The Depot
- MARINA at The Union
Saturday the 13th:
- Arc De Soleil at The Depot
- The Hives at The Union
- Mat Kearney at Sandy Amp
- Jonas Brothers w/ Boys Like Girls at Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- Tremors vs. Green Room
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Fear Factory
- Castle of Chaos
- Nightmare on 13th
- ToshoCON 2025 – anime convention at Library’s Viridian Event Center 9/12-9/13 – Link
Friday the 12th:
- WITCH with The Crooked Rugs at the State Room – Link
- RIFF WOOD – TOUGH LUCK TOUR 2025 at Soundwell (Sold out)- Link
- V2 Presents Space Laces at the Complex – Link
Saturday the 13th:
- 2025 Avenues Street Fair – Link
- 2025 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link
- 9th Annual Salt Lake City Steps Against Melanoma Walk at Sugar House Park – Link
- Annual Flutie 5K for Autism at Sugar House Park – Link
- Crafts & Drafts at Kiitos – Link
- Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event at Capitol Theater – Link
- Festa Italiana SLC – 2025 at The Gateway – Link
- Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition 2025 at Red Butte Gardens – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City at America First Fields – Link
- Wednesday on Wheels—Nevermore vs. Normies- Roller Derby Event at The Beehive Skate Revolution – Link
Sunday the 14th:
- Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: OK Go – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link