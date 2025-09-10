Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 10th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 12th:

X Ambassadors at The Depot

MARINA at The Union

Saturday the 13th:

Arc De Soleil at The Depot

The Hives at The Union

Mat Kearney at Sandy Amp

Jonas Brothers w/ Boys Like Girls at Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link Tremors vs. Green Room

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link

Haunted Houses Open Fear Factory Castle of Chaos Nightmare on 13th

ToshoCON 2025 – anime convention at Library’s Viridian Event Center 9/12-9/13 – Link

Friday the 12th:

WITCH with The Crooked Rugs at the State Room – Link

RIFF WOOD – TOUGH LUCK TOUR 2025 at Soundwell (Sold out)- Link

V2 Presents Space Laces at the Complex – Link

Saturday the 13th:

2025 Avenues Street Fair – Link

2025 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link

9th Annual Salt Lake City Steps Against Melanoma Walk at Sugar House Park – Link

Annual Flutie 5K for Autism at Sugar House Park – Link

Crafts & Drafts at Kiitos – Link

Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event at Capitol Theater – Link

Festa Italiana SLC – 2025 at The Gateway – Link

Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition 2025 at Red Butte Gardens – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City at America First Fields – Link

Wednesday on Wheels—Nevermore vs. Normies- Roller Derby Event at The Beehive Skate Revolution – Link

Sunday the 14th:

Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: OK Go – Link

Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash at America First Fields – Link

