Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from September 10th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 12th: 

  • X Ambassadors at The Depot
  • MARINA at The Union

Saturday the 13th: 

  • Arc De Soleil at The Depot
  • The Hives at The Union
  • Mat Kearney at Sandy Amp
  • Jonas Brothers w/ Boys Like Girls at Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • Tremors vs. Green Room
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
  • Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Fear Factory
    • Castle of Chaos
    • Nightmare on 13th
  • ToshoCON 2025 – anime convention at Library’s Viridian Event Center  9/12-9/13 – Link 

Friday the 12th:    

  • WITCH with The Crooked Rugs at the State Room – Link 
  • RIFF WOOD – TOUGH LUCK TOUR 2025 at Soundwell (Sold out)- Link 
  • V2 Presents Space Laces at the Complex – Link 

Saturday the 13th: 

  • 2025 Avenues Street Fair – Link 
  • 2025 REVEL Big Cottonwood Marathon & Half Marathon – Link 
  • 9th Annual Salt Lake City Steps Against Melanoma Walk at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • Annual Flutie 5K for Autism at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts at Kiitos – Link 
  • Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event at Capitol Theater – Link 
  • Festa Italiana SLC – 2025 at The Gateway – Link 
  • Intermountain Hoop Dance Competition 2025 at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City at America First Fields – Link 
  • Wednesday on Wheels—Nevermore vs. Normies- Roller Derby Event at The Beehive Skate Revolution – Link 

Sunday the 14th: 

  • Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: OK Go – Link
  • Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash at America First Fields – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
