Metric Release Another New Track

New LP out on September 21st

Though there is no title for the album that’s not stopping Metric from sharing new music from it. Following last week’s release of “Dark Saturday” the band has followed up with “Dressed to Suppress” and stripped-down black and white video.

“Lyrically, the song explores the maze of conflicts we encounter in our attempts at finding and holding onto love; the absurd mating rituals we routinely perform; and the vast divide between the desires our appearances can imply and the way we actually feel inside,” according to lead singer, Emily Haines.