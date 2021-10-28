Mike Shinoda – ‘Negative a Million Percent’ Linkin Park Would Consider a Hologram Tour

There’s been Tupac, Dio, and-most recently-ABBA, but there is no way Linkin Park will be using a hologram on tour.

During a recent interview, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda shot down any chance of using holograms.

“Negative a million percent,” Shinoda said.

“I hate the idea of doing a Linkin Park hologram thing. It’s awful.”

Do you think more bands and artists will be using holograms at shows as they get older? Should Linkin Park tour again, even without Chester Bennington?