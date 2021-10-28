News

Mike Shinoda – ‘Negative a Million Percent’ Linkin Park Would Consider a Hologram Tour

Posted on

There’s been Tupac, Dio, and-most recently-ABBA, but there is no way Linkin Park will be using a hologram on tour.

During a recent interview, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda shot down any chance of using holograms.
“Negative a million percent,” Shinoda said.

“I hate the idea of doing a Linkin Park hologram thing. It’s awful.”

Do you think more bands and artists will be using holograms at shows as they get older? Should Linkin Park tour again, even without Chester Bennington?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top