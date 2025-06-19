Alt. Rock News

Model/Actriz Performs on Colbert | Watch

“Cinderella”: Queer Nostalgia Meets Hunt for Power

On Pirouette, “Cinderella” serves as a meta-fairytale: Cole Haden confronts childhood closet-confusion through pulsing synths and commanding vocals. The track has been lauded for its provocative and powerful stance—a fitting centerpiece for their Colbert spotlight. Watch the performance below.

Listen In: Beyond the Studio

Pirouette spans 11 bold tracks—among them “Doves,” “Diva,” and “Audience”—each co-produced with Manchester. The album explores the clash between aggression and allure; dance energy laced with roar, melody laced with dissonance.

Song picks:

  • “Headlights” – A naked, spoken-word confession
  • “Diva” – Flamboyant and defiant—dance-floor ready
  • “Audience” – Industrial pulse meets post-punk theatrics

Touring Redefined: From Intimate Clubs to Mega-Festivals

After a high-intensity North American spring tour, the band is mid-sweep across Europe. Dates include headline shows and festival appearances at Kalorama, C2C, Down the Rabbit Hole—and they alternate between intensive club sets and larger festival frames. Expect costume changes, choreography, and the same high-voltage theatrics.

Quick Facts: Model/Actriz at a Glance

  • Formed in Boston in 2016; reformed in Brooklyn, 2019
  • Members: Cole Haden (vocals), Ruben Radlauer (drums), Jack Wetmore (guitar), Aaron Shapiro (bass)
  • Style: A hybrid of industrial post-punk, noise rock, dance-punk with queer theatricality
  • Label trajectory: Dogsbody via True Panther; Pirouette via True Panther / Dirty Hit
  • TV debut: “Cinderella” on Colbert, June 2025

Why You Should Care

Model/Actriz is more than another post-punk band. They use genre as a canvas: noise as emotion, confrontation as intimacy. With Pirouette, they spin that raw energy into something danceable and defiant. Their Colbert spot isn’t just TV exposure—it’s a statement: unapologetically queer, theatrically charged, utterly alive.

