Boner Of The Day For June 19th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HE IS A SMIRKING, ARROGANT TWERP

Former Fox News Host and Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is facing further scrutiny at a congressional hearing regarding the Trump administration’s latest military actions. After being questioned about whether or not the military was given an order for lethal force, Hegseth arrogantly brushed off the question with a smirk. Hegseth testified that there was “zero Indication that an order was given to shoot protesters and that has not happened.” He further stated, “I’d be careful what you read in books and believing it. Except for the Bible.”

Boner Candidate #2: DR. OZ IS WORTH ABOUT 200 MILLION HE SAYS AMERICANS NEED TO ‘EARN THE RIGHT’ TO BE ON MEDICAID

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is promoting President Trump’s controversial budget proposal. Under the GOP plan, at least $800 billion are planned to be cut from Medicaid in “the most ambitious health reform bill ever.” Oz claims people must “earn” the right to Medicaid by working or demonstrating effort, despite the data showing 60% of families using Medicaid have at least one full-time worker (per KFF data).

Boner Candidate #3: MEMAW MAKES US STAY IN THE DOG CAGE

An Oklahoma grandmother allegedly drugged her grandkids and locked them away for hours when she wanted to leave the house alone. Davena Marx, 53, kept her grandchildren in a dog cage and forced them to take medication, according to prosecutors. The kids were immediately removed from the home after investigation by a social worker from the Department of Human Services.

