Morrissey and Interpol Announce Salt Lake Date!

Ticket info available at MorrisseyOfficial.com
Public On-Sale Starts Friday, April 12 at 10 AM at www.smithstix.com
Today, Morrissey announces a fall tour in major venues across the U.S. in support of his highly-anticipated forthcoming record of 60s/70s covers album, ‘California Son’ (out May 24th via Étienne Records/BMG).
Kicking off on September 5th in Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and followed by a show at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium, the Britpop icon will traverse The States coast to coast. The tour will end with a finale show at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in his beloved California. He will be joined on the road by New York City post-punk luminaries Interpol.
Morrissey and Interpol will be performing on September 28th at The Great Saltair.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.