Morrissey and Interpol Announce Salt Lake Date!

Public On-Sale Starts Friday, April 12 at 10 AM at www.smithstix.com

Today, Morrissey announces a fall tour in major venues across the U.S. in support of his highly-anticipated forthcoming record of 60s/70s covers album, ‘California Son’ (out May 24th via Étienne Records/BMG).

Kicking off on September 5th in Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and followed by a show at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium, the Britpop icon will traverse The States coast to coast. The tour will end with a finale show at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in his beloved California. He will be joined on the road by New York City post-punk luminaries Interpol.

Morrissey and Interpol will be performing on September 28th at The Great Saltair.