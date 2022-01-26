News

Morrissey Lashes Out At Johnny Marr Over ‘Clickbait’

Posted on
Shutterstock

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Morrissey is taking swipes at his former bandmates in The Smiths.

The singer posted an open letter to Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr to his website, urging Marr to “please stop mentioning my name” as “click-bait”.

Morrissey went full scorched-earth: “You don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings… We haven’t known each other for 35 years – which is many lifetimes ago.”

Marr responded on Twitter: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now.”

While it certainly doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon, do you think we’ll ever see a Smiths reunion?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top