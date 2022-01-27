Boner of the Day for January 27th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S JUST A NAKED MOUSE. BUT IT’S A NAKED LADY MOUSE.

A school board in Tennessee voted to ban “Maus,” a graphic novel which depicts The Holocaust using mice. The book was banned because the words “God damn” were used, and there were naked photos. The naked photos were of mice, which don’t traditionally wear clothing anyways.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: YEAH SMITH… THAT’S A REAL KNEE SLAPPER

Stephen A. Smith weaponized Wordle to make fun of the Dallas Cowboys by posting a picture of them, and Wordle, with the word “choke.”

via For The Win

Boner Candidate #3: YOU SAY THAT AND THEN YOU VOTE AGAINST FAMILY PLANNING AND ABORTION.

Sen. Ron Johnson responded to questions about reducing child care costs by saying: “People decide to have families.”

via Newsweek

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THESE DOLLS ARE PRE-OWNED AND PRE-LOVED.

A new website lets it’s users connect with each other to swap and trade their sex dolls.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: I GOT ME AN ATTACK SQUIRREL. HE’S HOPPED UP ON METH.

A man was arrested for possession of meth, which he used to feed his “attack squirrel.”

via AL.com

Boner Candidate #3: QUITE HONESTLY, I FEEL DISGUSTED.

A woman in Midvale shared her experience visiting her brother-in-law at a super sketchy assisted living facility. There was reportedly raw sewage present, no heat and barely any lights. The facility was raided by law enforcement due to an investigation of the facility’s living conditions.

via Fox News