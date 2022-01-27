Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 27th, 2022

Parallel Mothers – maternal drama with Penelope Cruz – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
Two mothers, both single, accidently become pregnant. One of them is excited and happy for her upcoming child, and the other is traumatized and terrified by the experience.
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Starring: Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
Flee – animated documentary about a refugee – Broadway – 4 stars
Amin Nawabi struggles with being a refugee from Afghanistan, a secret he’s kept for 20 years.
Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Starring: Daniel Karimyar, Fardin Mijdzadeh, Milad Eskandari
