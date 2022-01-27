Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 27th, 2022

Boners

Parallel Mothers – maternal drama with Penelope Cruz – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Two mothers, both single, accidently become pregnant. One of them is excited and happy for her upcoming child, and the other is traumatized and terrified by the experience.

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Starring: Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón

via Rotten Tomatoes

Flee – animated documentary about a refugee – Broadway – 4 stars

Amin Nawabi struggles with being a refugee from Afghanistan, a secret he’s kept for 20 years.

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Starring: Daniel Karimyar, Fardin Mijdzadeh, Milad Eskandari

via Rotten Tomatoes

