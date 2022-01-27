Geek News on the Radio

Mortal Kombat announces a writer for it’s sequel
There haven’t been any announcements for directors, or actors, but we know that Jeremy Slater will be writing it.
If you liked Stargate, and Independence Day, you’ll love “The Ark”
Both Dean Devlin and Johnathan Glassner are serving as the showrunners and producers of SyFy’s new series.
Godzilla is getting a Tv show on Apple+
The series is planned to be about a family who uncovers their connections to the group “Monarch.”
South park is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary with an entire orchestra
The orchestra will be preforming the classic song, “Kyle’s Mom is a B***h.”
