Boner Fight for January 27th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S JUST A NAKED MOUSE. BUT IT’S A NAKED LADY MOUSE.

A school board in Tennessee voted to ban “Maus,” a graphic novel which depicts The Holocaust using mice. The book was banned because the words “God damn” were used, and there were naked photos. The naked photos were of mice, which don’t traditionally wear clothing anyways.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: QUITE HONESTLY, I FEEL DISGUSTED.

A woman in Midvale shared her experience visiting her brother-in-law at a super sketchy assisted living facility. There was reportedly raw sewage present, no heat and barely any lights. The facility was raided by law enforcement due to an investigation of the facility’s living conditions.

via Fox News