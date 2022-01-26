Boners

Boner Fight for January 26th, 2022

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS AN ACCIDENT 60 TIMES.

A South Korean court recently ruled a 19-year-old’s stabbing as ‘accidental’. The 19-year-old stabbed his grandmother over 60 times while his 17-year-old brother assisted by shutting the home’s windows.

via Next Shark 

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS NOT FUNNY; NOT A JOKE.

A U of U Air Med crew member was temporarily blinded in one eye after someone pointed a laser at the helicopter while it was in the air over the Sugarhouse area.

via Fox 13

 

 

 

Comments
