Muse Release New Song “Won’t Stand Down” and Video

Photography: Nick Fancher Art Direction: Jesse Lee Stout + MUSE

Muse has dropped their new song “Won’t Stand Down” and that includes a new music video!

The song is heavier than a lot of the latest from Muse, but still very much sounds like the band. The video shows a mysterious character that steals power from a dark army. “‘Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere,” said frontman Matt Bellamy. “Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence, and aggression.”

Muse’s last album, ‘Simulation Theory,’ was released in 2018.

What do you think of this new song and video from Muse? Do you like their heavier sound?