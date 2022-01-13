Nirvana Hit With Second Complaint Over Nevermind Art

Shuttestock

Spencer Elden, a.k.a. the baby from the ‘Nevermind cover, is once again coming after Nirvana.

After missing the deadline to respond to the band’s request for dismissal, Elden has filed a suit for “damages arising out of each Defendant’s violations during the ten years preceding the filing of this action and since, of federal child pornography and commercial child exploitation statutes.”

Elden is seeking $150 thousand from each defendant, which includes Nirvana, Universal Music Group, and photographer Kirk Weddle.

The claim of sex trafficking was removed from this new suit and only focuses on the last 10 years.

