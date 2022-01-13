New Jack White Song, Video Coming Friday

Photo: David James Swanson

A new song from Jack White will arrive on Friday – and he tossed out a little sneak peek a day early.

White shared a 16-second teaser clip on Thursday, strumming an acoustic guitar on stage at an American Legion hall.

The full song, “Love Is Selfish”, will be released on Friday, Jan. 14th.

It will appear on White’s upcoming album Entering Heaven Alive, which arrives July 22nd.

Entering Heaven Alive is one of *two* albums White is releasing this year – Fear Of The Dawn will be out April 8th.

Is it confusing for White to release a single from his July album instead of the April album? Do you think Jack White just likes doing things in a confusing way to maintain his rock mystique?