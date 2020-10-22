New Foo Fighters EP is Unearthed

It’s been a pretty good year to be a Foo Fighters fan! A new EP called Live on the Radio 1996 has been shared with the world.

On the EP, you get stripped-down versions of songs from The Colour and the Shape as well as from the band’s self-titled debut.

The EP also features a special version of the song “Wattershed,” but sung in the style of the B-52s’ Fred Schneider.

We got the DAT… Thank you to Bob Coburn and the crew at Rockline.@amazonmusic Original recorded March 18, 1996 out now: https://t.co/SgnvurFPlC#FF25 pic.twitter.com/VQuLtHggsH — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 22, 2020

The EP of songs from 24 years ago was put together by producer Scott Weiss of the radio program Rockline. Weiss now works with Amazon Music, which is where you can stream the EP for free.

What is your favorite Foo Fighters song? Are you excited for potential new music from the band?