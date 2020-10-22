News

Welcome Back: John Frusciante Returns To Red Hot Chili Peppers And His Roots

Posted on

It’s been a rotating door of guitarists for the Red Hot Chili Peppers over the years, but John Frusciante is back with the band — and cranking out some new tunes of his own.

Frusciante has a new solo project coming out tomorrow (Friday) titled Maya: It’s all instrumental; all electronic; and all under his own name.
He describes it as a love letter to the jungle, hardcore, and breakbeat music of the early ’90s.

What was your favorite music from the ’90s?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top