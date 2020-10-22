Welcome Back: John Frusciante Returns To Red Hot Chili Peppers And His Roots

It’s been a rotating door of guitarists for the Red Hot Chili Peppers over the years, but John Frusciante is back with the band — and cranking out some new tunes of his own.

If you missed it, here’s my chat with John Frusciante. A big open conversation covering his love of rave and electronic music, his return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and his dearly departed cat. @DoubleJRadio https://t.co/kONur6D4DL — Tim Shiel (@timshiel) October 22, 2020

Frusciante has a new solo project coming out tomorrow (Friday) titled Maya: It’s all instrumental; all electronic; and all under his own name.

He describes it as a love letter to the jungle, hardcore, and breakbeat music of the early ’90s.

