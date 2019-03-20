Fitz and the Tantrums has unveiled their brand new single “123456,” available today at all digital retailers and streaming services. The track – already a contender for song of the summer – is accompanied by an electrifying, companion music video, streaming now at the band’s official YouTube channel. “123456” is the first single from Fitz and the Tantrums’ much anticipated new album, due out later this year.
Frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums said, “‘123456’ has a fun and carefree vibe, but it’s actually quite an emotional song personally. Before writing the song, I was questioning my talent, fighting off insecurities, and trying to find a way to keep going. The music to ‘123456’ literally pulled me out of a funk and hyped me up. And so the lyric goes: ‘hyped up ready to go, I got my eyes on the prize, I’m sick of feeling the lows I wanna roll with the highs’. It was the turning point of the record for me, capturing the moment when optimism, hope, and confidence were found after a dark period as an artist trying to write for this album.”
“123456” – which features backing vocals from friends and the band members’ children – marks the first new music from Fitz and the Tantrums since 2016’s acclaimed self-titled album, which featured the band’s biggest song to date, “HandClap.” That track has logged more than 400 MILLION worldwide streams while enjoying top 5 chart success at multi-format radio outlets nationwide and being certified 2x-Platinum in U.S. by the RIAA. Likewise, the song’s official companion video has amassed more than 75 MILLION views to date on YouTube alone.
This summer, Fitz and the Tantrums will embark on a massive North American co-headlining tour with Young The Giant. The cross-country trek kicks off at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, on June 12, with dates continuing into August, including a special, homecoming show at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 10. Support comes from indie-pop trio COIN (June-July) and indie-alt songstress Alice Merton (August). Full itinerary below. For more details, please visit www.YTGFITZ.com.
There has been no Salt Lake or Utah date announced for this tour. We’ll let you know if that changes.
