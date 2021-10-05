Nine Inch Nails, Hall and Oates Get Interesting Mashup

It’s the mashup you’ve been waiting for…maybe…ok, maybe not.

Youtuber and mashup artist c has brought together Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” and Hall and Oates’ “I Can’t Go for That.”

The mashup basically is the ’80s duo turning down Trent Reznor for some “animal” loving.

If you pay attention, you’ll also hear Iron Maiden’s “Flight of the Icarus!”

What do you think of this mashup? What songs seem unlikely to go together, but would make a great mashup?