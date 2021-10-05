Tom Morello Talks About Potential of Rage Against the Machine Doing New Music

Guitarist Tom Morello re-broke some hearts when he revealed to ‘NME’ that Rage Against the Machine are not working on new music.

When asked if Rage Against the Machine would be up for a new album, Morello replied, “There are no plans beyond starting rehearsals in January.”

Morello said that he has been asking touring friends how it’s been on the road and added, “I want to be able to fully immerse myself in the joy and celebration of resistance that is a rock’n’roll show done right.”

Guitar icon @tmorello the @RATMofficial reunion, stanning @NovaTwinsMusic and how his new album, 'The Atlas Underground Fire’, was "an antidepressant" in lockdown https://t.co/DM6HCN3hw2 — NME (@NME) October 5, 2021

Rage Against the Machine will kick off their 2022 tour in March in El Paso, Texas.

