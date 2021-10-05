311 Announce Their 12th Biannual ‘311 Day’ for 2022

The world may still feel “All Mixed Up,” but that can’t stop 311 from holding their biannual 311 Day!

The band will be celebrating their 12th biannual 311 Day coming up on March 11 AND 12 at Park MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas.

311 took their one-day celebration to two days back in 2012.

Tickets go on sale to the public on October 22 at ticketmaster.com and parktheaterlv.com.

Have you ever been to a 311 Day event? What song from 311 is your absolute favorite?