Boner of the Day for October 6th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IDAHO CONTINUES IT’S QUEST TO BE THE STUPIDEST STATE IN THE NATION.

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick drafted legislation would charge government officials with a misdemeanor if they violate a state law on immunization. Idaho Republican senators, Scott Bedke and Gov. Brad Little have been outspoken against Biden’s plan.

via Idaho Statesmen

Boner Candidate #2: OFFICER, THIS IS MEDICINAL METH.

Florida man Matthew Cusumano claimed the methamphetamine and paraphernalia he was found with was medicinal.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: I THOUGHT ‘PENIS SINK’ WAS SOMETHING YOU TALKED WITHOUT YOUR UROLOGIST ABOUT.

A house in Wisconsin is for sale and one of the features is a stained glass window depicting Adam above a sink- making his penis the faucet.

via NY Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: HA, HA.

Danish artist Jens Haaning was commissioned by a museum to reproduce two of his works representing the annual salary in Denmark and Austria but the artist pocketed the cash and produced the blank canvasses.

via BBC

Boner Candidate #2: THE ‘SLAP A TEACHER’ CHALLENGE.

A new TikTok challenge is telling kids to slap a teacher, run away, and post it on TikTok. Police are warning parents that their kids could be charged with assault.

via KeloLand

Boner Candidate #3: I’M NOT SURE WHY GINA THINKS THIS IS A BONER CANDIDATE.

California man Mauro Restrepo is suing a psychic for $25,000 after he paid her $5,100 to remove a witches’ spell from his relationship.

via DailyMail