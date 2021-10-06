Boner Fight for October 6th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: IDAHO CONTINUES IT’S QUEST TO BE THE STUPIDEST STATE IN THE NATION.

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick drafted legislation would charge government officials with a misdemeanor if they violate a state law on immunization. Idaho Republican senators, Scott Bedke and Gov. Brad Little have been outspoken against Biden’s plan.

via Idaho Statesmen

Boner Candidate #2: THE ‘SLAP A TEACHER’ CHALLENGE.

A new TikTok challenge is telling kids to slap a teacher, run away, and post it on TikTok. Police are warning parents that their kids could be charged with assault.

via KeloLand