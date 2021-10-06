‘Rage Against The Machine’: California Man Goes All Out For Halloween Display Synched To Music

A man in Tracy, California is making sure his Halloween display is really rockin’ this year.

Tom Betgeorge does a dazzling light show every year in October and this year his musical selection is based on “Wake Up” by Rage Against The Machine (also famously used in the ending scene of “The Matrix”)

Betgeorge said it takes about 350 hours of work to program the music and lights.

Over the past few years, he estimates thousands of people have come to see his displays.

Do you have some crazy awesome Halloween displays in your neighborhood?