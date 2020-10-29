News

Nine Inch Nails Launches New Line of Masks

Oh man, if there is anyone who understands how to be miserable, it’s certainly Nine Inch Nails.

Trent Reznor and co. have just launched a new line of face masks to help you display your level of desperation during this pandemic.
You have plenty of options to choose from, too: there’s Dirty, Broken, Fragile, Resistant…or you could just go with the ol’ fashioned Nine Inch Nails logo.

You can purchase masks via the store link on Nine Inch Nails’ site.

Would you wear a face mask made by your favorite band? Do you think we’ll be wearing masks for a really long time?

