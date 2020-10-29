Hayley Williams Comes After Former Paramore Member for Alleged Homophobic Comments

Paramore has had their share of drama over the years, even now when it involves former band members.

Frontwoman Hayley Williams recently tweeted, “there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. Paramore does not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.”

Hayley Williams calls out ex-Paramore bandmates in pro-LGBTQ+ tweet: https://t.co/ln0tbJ9t6U — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 29, 2020

This comes after former the band’s former guitarist, Josh Farro, allegedly made comments comparing pedophilia to homosexuality. He and Williams have

had issues in the past, with Farro saying she was using the band as her own solo project.

