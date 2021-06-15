Nirvana Had Low Expectations for ‘Nevermind’

Nevermind is obviously known as one of the most influential albums in rock history, but Nirvana themselves weren’t so sure at first.

In a new interview with Uncut, drummer Dave Grohl says that Nirvana didn’t think the album was going to be as huge as it was.

Citing that friends and colleagues were telling him how Nevermind would explode, Grohl said, “‘Well, it’s nice of you to say so, but there is no f**king way that is ever going to happen.’”

Grohl and the band apparently didn’t think there was any way the album would take off because, “It was Wilson Phillips, it was Mariah Carey and fucking Bon Jovi. It was not bands like us.”

What were you listening to when Nirvana’s Nevermind came out? What is your favorite song off of the album?