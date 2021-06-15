Coheed & Cambria + The Used Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Coheed and Cambria and The Used have just announced an amphitheater tour for 2021!

The four-week tour kicks off on August 27 in Irvine, California, and wraps up in Jacksonville, Florida on September 24 including a date in Salt Lake at The Complex on August 30th.

“We are so grateful with all the craziness in the world to be able to announce these dates!” Coheed wrote in a statement. “Opener on most dates is an awesome young band called Meet Me @ the Altar. The last 3 shows of the tour will see Carolesdaughter taking MMATA’s place. Can’t wait to see you!”

Coheed and Cambria & The Used – ON TOUR Late Summer – Tickets on sale this Friday.

Opener on most dates is an awesome young band called Meet Me @ the Altar. The last 3 shows of the tour will see Carolesdaughter taking MMATA’s place. Can't wait to see you! https://t.co/Zr1bJfiWVP pic.twitter.com/db1pu9CBUO — Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) June 15, 2021

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 through LiveNation.

Have you ever seen Coheed and Cambria or The Used on tour before? Will you be trying to check out this tour this summer?