Angels & Airwaves Reveal Details of New Album

Angels & Airwaves have finally announced the details of their new album!

Their new album is called Lifeforms and will be released on September 24.

The news comes with their latest song offering “Restless Souls,” which will be one of 10 songs on the album.

Talking about the album in a statement, frontman Tom DeLonge said, “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how
we each have our own life path.”

Are you excited to finally get a new Angels & Airwaves album? What is your favorite song from the band?

Comments
