Boner of the Day for June 16, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: OUR CONGRESSMAN AGAIN MAKING US PROUD

Our congressman Rep. Chris Stewart was interviewed by Chris Cuomo about his vote to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene. Chris Stewart falsely claimed that he voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Green, and was called out by Chris Cuomo.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED TO CHECK UTAH BALLOTS FOR BAMBOO

Rep. Steve Christiansen is calling for a voting audit after travelling to Arizona to witness theirs. The audit even included looking for ballots containing bamboo fiber, which would apparently indicate that the ballots were fakes from China.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: OK. I’LL KNOCK ANOTHER HUNDRED BUCKS OFF.

After strangling his girlfriend to death, a Colorado man left the body in a car and attempted to sell the car.

via News Week

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DISRUPTED MY TRANQUILITY

During councilman Darin Mano’s stroll through the neighborhood advertising his re-election he woke up the assistant attorney general who promptly sent Darin a fairly angry and explicit email.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S THE ICECREAM OF THE FUTURE

A Texas man earned the title of “Dippin’ Dots Bandit” after his attempted ice cream heist resulted in him falling through the mall ceiling.

via KETK

Boner Candidate #3: DID YOU GET YOUR TICKETS?

Trump supporters living in denial are buying tickets to attend Donald Trumps re-inauguration. For $1,200 you could see Kid Rock and Ted Nugent preform for Donald Trump. That is, if the tickets were actually real.

via ABC News