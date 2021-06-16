Boner Fight for June 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: OUR CONGRESSMAN AGAIN MAKING US PROUD

Our congressman Rep. Chris Stewart was interviewed by Chris Cuomo about his vote to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene. Chris Stewart falsely claimed that he voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Green, and was called out by Chris Cuomo.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: YOU DISRUPTED MY TRANQUILITY

During councilman Darin Mano’s stroll through the neighborhood advertising his re-election he woke up the assistant attorney general who promptly sent Darin a fairly angry and explicit email.

via The Salt Lake Tribune