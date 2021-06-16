Foo Fighters Setlist From First Post-Pandemic Show

The Foo Fighters officially returned to the stage Tuesday night for their first show in over a year.

They performed for about 600 vaccinated fans at the Canyon Club in Los Angeles.

The 23-song setlist included material from the new album Medicine at Midnight.

But, Dave Grohl and company also unleashed the likes of “Times Like These,” “My Hero,” “Learn To Fly,” and “Best Of You.”

This is the setlist from Foo Fighters' first proper gig in over a year.

For the encore, fans were treated to “Making a Fire” and “Everlong.”

