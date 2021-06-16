Bruce Springsteen, The Killers Release “Dustland”, Appear On ‘Today’ Show

The much-hyped collaboration between Bruce Springsteen and The Killers is finally out, with a new song titled “Dustland”.

It’s a re-recorded version of The Killers’ 2008 single “A Dustland Fairytale”, with Springsteen and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers trading verses before joining together on the chorus.

Appearing together on the Today Show on Wednesday, Flowers said it was Springsteen who reached out to the band about recording the song together – which Flowers thought was a prank.

