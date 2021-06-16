Bruce Springsteen, The Killers Release “Dustland”, Appear On ‘Today’ Show

The much-hyped collaboration between Bruce Springsteen and The Killers is finally out, with a new song titled “Dustland”.
It’s a re-recorded version of The Killers’ 2008 single “A Dustland Fairytale”, with Springsteen and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers trading verses before joining together on the chorus.
— The Killers (@thekillers) June 16, 2021
Appearing together on the Today Show on Wednesday, Flowers said it was Springsteen who reached out to the band about recording the song together – which Flowers thought was a prank.
The Killers and Bruce Springsteen unite for "A Dustland Fairytale" remake. Hear it below https://t.co/COvS0sU9N9 pic.twitter.com/USQOAo9BMp
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 16, 2021
What are some of your all-time favorite rock duets?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.