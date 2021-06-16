Noel Gallagher Takes A Swipe At Bono

We’re used to hearing Noel Gallagher gripe about his brother and ex-Oasis bandmate Liam. But now Gallagher is taking a few swipes at U2 frontman Bono.
Appearing on the UK’s Absolute Radio, Gallagher praised U2’s classic Joshua Tree album but called Bono a “do-gooder”, saying “nobody likes a do-gooder, nobody likes it.”
Gallagher added, “That’s why people like me, I’m a do-badder.”
'Nobody likes a do-gooder' Noel Gallagher speaks out on divisive U2 star Bono https://t.co/wTIOVvoPGB pic.twitter.com/PQA3G41TtG
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 16, 2021
Do you consider Bono a ‘do-gooder’? Which band are you a bigger fan of – U2 or Oasis?
