Noel Gallagher Takes A Swipe At Bono

We’re used to hearing Noel Gallagher gripe about his brother and ex-Oasis bandmate Liam. But now Gallagher is taking a few swipes at U2 frontman Bono.

Appearing on the UK’s Absolute Radio, Gallagher praised U2’s classic Joshua Tree album but called Bono a “do-gooder”, saying “nobody likes a do-gooder, nobody likes it.”

Gallagher added, “That’s why people like me, I’m a do-badder.”

Do you consider Bono a ‘do-gooder’? Which band are you a bigger fan of – U2 or Oasis?

