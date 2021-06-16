Twenty One Pilots Have Announced The Details Of “The Takeover Tour”

Twenty One Pilots is hitting the road soon for their “The Takeover Tour”.
The duo announced that they are kicking things off in Denver, Co. on September 21st.
The tour will make stops in various cities including L.A., Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and will even make their way over to London in 2022. Bummer we didn’t make the cut.
Full tour dates:
Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Mexico City
Coming soon
Jun 21: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly
Jun 22: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Jun 23: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Jun 25: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley
Are you hoping to see Twenty One Pilots while they are on tour? What is your favorite song by Twenty One Pilots?
