Twenty One Pilots Have Announced The Details Of “The Takeover Tour”

Twenty One Pilots is hitting the road soon for their “The Takeover Tour”.

The duo announced that they are kicking things off in Denver, Co. on September 21st.

The tour will make stops in various cities including L.A., Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and will even make their way over to London in 2022. Bummer we didn’t make the cut.

Full tour dates:

Sep 21: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sep 22: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sep 23: Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Sep 25: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sep 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sep 29: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep 30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct 02: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct 12: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct 13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct 14: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct 18: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 19: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 20: Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Oct 23: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct 29: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct 30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov 02: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Nov 03: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 04: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov 06: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Mexico City

Coming soon

Jun 21: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

Jun 22: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jun 23: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 25: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

Are you hoping to see Twenty One Pilots while they are on tour? What is your favorite song by Twenty One Pilots?