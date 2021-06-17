Boner of the Day for June 17th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR HONOR, MY CONTACTS WERE DRY

Jen Shah claims her Miranda Rights were involuntary waived by her dry contact lenses. The star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is currently being charged with a telemarketing scheme.

via Page Six

Boner Candidate #2: VLAD’S GOLDEN COMMODE

Vladimir Putin’s “Flying Kremlin” recently touched down in Switzerland to meet with Joe Biden. The £390,000,000 plane even has gold plated toilets, and every other unnecessary accessory.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #3: THE PIPE HITTERS?

Mike Pompeo has dubbed his donors the “Pipehitters.” Pipehitter normally describes someone who smokes a lot more then they reasonably should.

via The Huffington Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: A BEATING OVER SLEEP TALK

A woman in Florida beat her girlfriend after she was heard talking about an ex in her sleep.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE APOLOGIZED SO NOW LETS MOVE ON

After Shoreline Junior High School was exposed to have erased a student with down syndrome in their cheerleading photos, they’ve apologized, kind of. The half hearted apology which felt like a simple ‘I’m sorry, we’re looking into it’ was described by the student’s sister as ‘equally ignorant to the cheerleading photo.’

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: GRANDMA, WE WANT TO SEE THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Back in the old days of December 2020, a great grandmother was facing felony charges after her car was crashed by her ten year old grand children, into another car carrying children. No one was killed, and he woman is finally facing trial months later.

via ABC Action News