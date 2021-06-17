GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for June 17th, 2021

Star Trek: Picard – Season Two

In celebration of Picard day, a teaser for Star Trek’s spinoff was released.

via The Verge

Disney+ is Changing Their Release Dates to Wednesdays

Loki’s immediate success made it the most popular show on Disney+ but likely due to it’s release date which allowed for Disney to exploit a loophole in how hit shows are counted.

via Tv Line

J.J. Abrams is Making a UFO Documentary

After quite possibly the wildest announcement from the United States government regarding UFOs and UAPs, J.J. Abrams announced a four part docuseries on Showtime.

via Gizmodo

