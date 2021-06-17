Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 17th, 2021

Artsies:

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It – documentary – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Rita Moreno fought racism, and jumped from her humble beginnings to become a celebrated actress.

Director: Mariem Pérez Riera

Starring: Lin-Manuel, MirandaRita, MorenoMorgan, Freeman

via Rotten Tomatoes

The Sparks Brothers – documentary – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

The inspiring story of Sparks, told by celebrity fans.

Director: Edgar Wright

Starring: Ron Mael, Russell Mael, Beck

Fartsies:

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – action comedy sequel – theaters – 2 stars

The comedic sequel of ‘he Hitman’s Bodyguard comes along with Darius’s equally, if not more volatile wife.

Director: Patrick Hughes

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Frank Grillo, Salma Hayek

12 Mighty Orphans – inspirational sports drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

The true story of the Mighty Mites. A team from Fort Worth orphanage during the Great Depression

Director: Ty Roberts

Starring: Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw

Luca – Pixar with sea monsters – Disney+ – 3 1/2 stars

Luca tells a coming of age story in the Italian Riviera.

Director: Enrico Casarosa

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Sacha Baron Cohen

