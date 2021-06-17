Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 17th, 2021

Artsies:
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It – documentary – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Rita Moreno fought racism, and jumped from her humble beginnings to become a celebrated actress.
Director: Mariem Pérez Riera
Starring: Lin-Manuel, MirandaRita, MorenoMorgan, Freeman
The Sparks Brothers – documentary – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
The inspiring story of Sparks, told by celebrity fans.
Director: Edgar Wright
Starring: Ron Mael, Russell Mael, Beck
Fartsies:
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – action comedy sequel – theaters – 2 stars
The comedic sequel of ‘he Hitman’s Bodyguard comes along with Darius’s equally, if not more volatile wife.
Director: Patrick Hughes
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Frank Grillo, Salma Hayek
12 Mighty Orphans – inspirational sports drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
The true story of the Mighty Mites. A team from Fort Worth orphanage during the Great Depression
Director: Ty Roberts
Starring: Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw
Luca – Pixar with sea monsters – Disney+ – 3 1/2 stars
Luca tells a coming of age story in the Italian Riviera.
Director: Enrico Casarosa
Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Sacha Baron Cohen
