Boner Fight for June 17th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR HONOR, MY CONTACTS WERE DRY

Jen Shah claims her Miranda Rights were involuntary waived by her dry contact lenses. The star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is currently being charged with a telemarketing scheme.

via Page Six

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE APOLOGIZED SO NOW LETS MOVE ON

After Shoreline Junior High School was exposed to have erased a student with down syndrome in their cheerleading photos, they’ve apologized, kind of. The half hearted apology which felt like a simple ‘I’m sorry, we’re looking into it’ was described by the student’s sister as ‘equally ignorant to the cheerleading photo.’

via The Salt Lake Tribune