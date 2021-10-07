Nirvana Reworked as House and Techno Songs for Charity

You may not expect to hear any dance versions of Nirvana songs, but a new collection will give you the chance.

Nirvana’s classic songs have gotten a techno makeover for the album ‘Come As You Are: Nirvana Reimagined As House & Techno’.

A portion of proceeds from the album will go towards supporting LBTQIA+ group GLAAD.

The collection consists of 27 Nirvana tracks, including “Come As You Are,” “Polly,” and Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and can be heard on Spotify.

