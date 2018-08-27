Noel Gallagher Discovers Lost Album In Sock Drawer

I merely keep socks in my sock drawer

Noel Gallagher, England’s answer to Kim Kardashian, so hated the first music he made after leaving Oasis in 2009 that he destroyed the recordings. Or so he thought. Turns out Gallagher had stuck it in a sock drawer where it had remained hidden until just recently. Gallagher also says that the master tapes do exist, but he has no plans of releasing them any time soon, although he does think he may one day revisit the work.

One song from his experimental period did come to light, “Shoot a Hole Into the Sun,” which was released as a B-side with his new band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

