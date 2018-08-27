Sum 41 and Mike Shinoda cover Linkin Park at Reading Festival

Coachella, but with a stiff upper lip

One of the hot sets from the 2018 Reading Festival came this past weekend when Sum 41 took the stage and finished out the performance with a special guest, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. The band finished the night by playing Linkin Park’s “Faint” for the crowd with Deryck Whibley handling the Chester Bennington parts. Mike Shinoda is also playing a solo tour overseas at the moment that carries over into September. He’ll start a North American trek in October.