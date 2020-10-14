Noel Gallagher Records Song For John Lennon Tribute Album

It’s no secret that Oasis was influenced by John Lennon – so it makes sense that Noel Gallagher has recorded a song for an upcoming Lennon tribute album.

Gallagher will be writing and recording a new song, not a cover. He was invited to participate by Lennon’s son Sean, to mark his dad’s 80th birthday.

Meanwhile, Gallagher’s biggest hit, “Wonderwall”, recently crossed the one-billion stream mark on Spotify.

Sean Lennon is assembling the tribute album to honour his late fatherhttps://t.co/YjjlLWpS6j — NME (@NME) October 14, 2020

