Noel Gallagher Records Song For John Lennon Tribute Album

It’s no secret that Oasis was influenced by John Lennon – so it makes sense that Noel Gallagher has recorded a song for an upcoming Lennon tribute album.
Gallagher will be writing and recording a new song, not a cover. He was invited to participate by Lennon’s son Sean, to mark his dad’s 80th birthday.
Meanwhile, Gallagher’s biggest hit, “Wonderwall”, recently crossed the one-billion stream mark on Spotify.
Sean Lennon is assembling the tribute album to honour his late fatherhttps://t.co/YjjlLWpS6j
Other than Oasis, what other bands were most influenced by the Beatles?
