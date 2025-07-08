Oasis Box Set Drops Ahead of Live ’25 Tour

Oasis Reunites with Complete Studio Album Collection
Oasis have confirmed the release of Complete Studio Album Collection, a limited‑edition box set timed perfectly with their “Live ’25” reunion tour. The set, available for pre-order now, will drop on August 22, 2025, across eight CDs or fourteen vinyl records, including Amazon-exclusive gold formats. Pre-order on Amazon.
Back in the Box
The collection gathers every studio album—plus The Masterplan—from the band’s debut in 1994 through their final release in 2008. Here’s what’s included:
Definitely Maybe (1994)
- “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” (Remastered)
- “Shakermaker” (Remastered)
- “Live Forever” (Remastered)
- “Up in the Sky” (Remastered)
- “Columbia” (Remastered)
- “Sad Song” (Remastered)
- “Supersonic” (Remastered)
- “Bring It On Down” (Remastered)
- “Cigarettes & Alcohol” (Remastered)
- “Digsy’s Dinner” (Remastered)
- “Slide Away” (Remastered)
- “Married with Children” (Remastered)
(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)
- “Hello” (Remastered)
- “Roll with It” (Remastered)
- “Wonderwall” (Remastered)
- “Don’t Look Back in Anger” (Remastered)
- “Hey Now!” (Remastered)
- “[Untitled]” (Remastered)
- “Bonehead’s Bank Holiday” (Remastered)
- “Some Might Say” (Remastered)
- “Cast No Shadow” (Remastered)
- “She’s Electric” (Remastered)
- “Morning Glory” (Remastered)
- “[Untitled]” (Remastered)
- “Champagne Supernova” (Remastered)
Be Here Now (1997)
- “D’You Know What I Mean?” (Remastered)
- “My Big Mouth” (Remastered)
- “Magic Pie” (Remastered)
- “Stand by Me” (Remastered)
- “I Hope, I Think, I Know” (Remastered)
- “The Girl in the Dirty Shirt” (Remastered)
- “Fade In-Out” (Remastered)
- “Don’t Go Away” (Remastered)
- “Be Here Now” (Remastered)
- “All Around the World” (Remastered)
- “It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)” (Remastered)
- “All Around the World (Reprise)” (Remastered)
The Masterplan (B‑Sides compilation)
- “Acquiesce” (Remastered)
- “Underneath the Sky” (Remastered)
- “Talk Tonight” (Remastered)
- “Going Nowhere” (Remastered)
- “Fade Away” (Remastered)
- “The Swamp Song” (Remastered)
- “I Am the Walrus – Live Glasgow Cathouse June ‘94” (Remastered)
- “Listen Up” (Remastered)
- “Rockin’ Chair” (Remastered)
- “Half the World Away” (Remastered)
- “(It’s Good) to Be Free” (Remastered)
- “Stay Young” (Remastered)
- “Headshrinker” (Remastered)
- “The Masterplan” (Remastered)
Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000)
- “Fuckin’ in the Bushes”
- “Go Let It Out”
- “Who Feels Love?”
- “Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is”
- “Little James”
- “Gas Panic!”
- “Where Did It All Go Wrong?”
- “Sunday Morning Call”
- “I Can See a Liar”
- “Roll It Over”
Heathen Chemistry (2002)
- “The Hindu Times”
- “Force of Nature”
- “Hung in a Bad Place”
- “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”
- “Songbird”
- “Little by Little”
- “A Quick Peep”
- “(Probably) All in My Mind”
- “She Is Love”
- “Born on a Different Cloud”
- “Better Man”
Don’t Believe the Truth (2005)
- “Turn Up the Sun”
- “Mucky Fingers”
- “Lyla”
- “Love Like a Bomb”
- “The Importance of Being Idle”
- “The Meaning of Soul”
- “Guess God Thinks I’m Abel
View this post on Instagram