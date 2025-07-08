Oasis Box Set Drops Ahead of Live ’25 Tour

Shutterstock

Oasis Reunites with Complete Studio Album Collection

Oasis have confirmed the release of Complete Studio Album Collection, a limited‑edition box set timed perfectly with their “Live ’25” reunion tour. The set, available for pre-order now, will drop on August 22, 2025, across eight CDs or fourteen vinyl records, including Amazon-exclusive gold formats. Pre-order on Amazon.

Back in the Box

The collection gathers every studio album—plus The Masterplan—from the band’s debut in 1994 through their final release in 2008. Here’s what’s included:

Definitely Maybe (1994)

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” (Remastered)

“Shakermaker” (Remastered)

“Live Forever” (Remastered)

“Up in the Sky” (Remastered)

“Columbia” (Remastered)

“Sad Song” (Remastered)

“Supersonic” (Remastered)

“Bring It On Down” (Remastered)

“Cigarettes & Alcohol” (Remastered)

“Digsy’s Dinner” (Remastered)

“Slide Away” (Remastered)

“Married with Children” (Remastered)

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

“Hello” (Remastered)

“Roll with It” (Remastered)

“Wonderwall” (Remastered)

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” (Remastered)

“Hey Now!” (Remastered)

“[Untitled]” (Remastered)

“Bonehead’s Bank Holiday” (Remastered)

“Some Might Say” (Remastered)

“Cast No Shadow” (Remastered)

“She’s Electric” (Remastered)

“Morning Glory” (Remastered)

“[Untitled]” (Remastered)

“Champagne Supernova” (Remastered)

Be Here Now (1997)

“D’You Know What I Mean?” (Remastered)

“My Big Mouth” (Remastered)

“Magic Pie” (Remastered)

“Stand by Me” (Remastered)

“I Hope, I Think, I Know” (Remastered)

“The Girl in the Dirty Shirt” (Remastered)

“Fade In-Out” (Remastered)

“Don’t Go Away” (Remastered)

“Be Here Now” (Remastered)

“All Around the World” (Remastered)

“It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)” (Remastered)

“All Around the World (Reprise)” (Remastered)

The Masterplan (B‑Sides compilation)

“Acquiesce” (Remastered)

“Underneath the Sky” (Remastered)

“Talk Tonight” (Remastered)

“Going Nowhere” (Remastered)

“Fade Away” (Remastered)

“The Swamp Song” (Remastered)

“I Am the Walrus – Live Glasgow Cathouse June ‘94” (Remastered)

“Listen Up” (Remastered)

“Rockin’ Chair” (Remastered)

“Half the World Away” (Remastered)

“(It’s Good) to Be Free” (Remastered)

“Stay Young” (Remastered)

“Headshrinker” (Remastered)

“The Masterplan” (Remastered)

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000)

“Fuckin’ in the Bushes”

“Go Let It Out”

“Who Feels Love?”

“Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is”

“Little James”

“Gas Panic!”

“Where Did It All Go Wrong?”

“Sunday Morning Call”

“I Can See a Liar”

“Roll It Over”

Heathen Chemistry (2002)

“The Hindu Times”

“Force of Nature”

“Hung in a Bad Place”

“Stop Crying Your Heart Out”

“Songbird”

“Little by Little”

“A Quick Peep”

“(Probably) All in My Mind”

“She Is Love”

“Born on a Different Cloud”

“Better Man”

Don’t Believe the Truth (2005)

“Turn Up the Sun”

“Mucky Fingers”

“Lyla”

“Love Like a Bomb”

“The Importance of Being Idle”

“The Meaning of Soul”

“Guess God Thinks I’m Abel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oasis (@oasis)

More alternative rock news