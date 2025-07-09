Boner Of The Day For July 9th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN HAS FOUND THE PERFECT MATCH.

Marjorie Taylor Green’s boyfriend has been getting mocked for his “stupid mistake” from a White House briefing. Brian Glenn, in the “new media” seat for the event, labeled the tragic Texas flooding as a Hurricane. “I want to go back to the hurricane, you said that President Trump is scheduled to go to Texas later this week” Glenn said. He later attempted to correct his mistake by calling the floods a “storm”. One X user retaliated to his comment saying “It wasn’t a hurricane, and he’s not press. Just another MAGA influencer playing reporter while actual Texans suffer”.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: ANN COULTER THINKS WE DIDN’T KILL ENOUGH OF ‘EM.

Conservative media pundit Ann Coulter is receiving severe backlash against a violent Tweet she has since deleted. Coulter reposted a video of a University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member talking about topics like decolonization and climate change. Coulter wrote “We didn’t kill enough Indians” in the now deleted post. It received immediate repercussion from Indigenous leaders and other app users. The Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr. called the her post “dangerous hate speech”. He continued with, “what Ann Coulter said is heartless, vicious and should be repudiated by people of good faith regardless of political philosophy or party”.

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THE GOVERNMENT THINKS WE SHOULD PUT GRANDMA TO WORK PICKING FRUIT.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is suggesting to replace the migrant farm workers with “people on Medicaid”. Reports state that Rollins doesn’t seem worried at all for the mass deportations of the migrant farmworkers and the repercussions it will have on the U.S. food supply. She instead suggested a rather odd idea that they replace the loss of workers with “34 million people, able-bodied adults, on Medicaid”. People online are wondering what forcing millions of Americans on Medicaid to work on farms would look like. One X user posted “22 million people on Medicaid are 50 and over. We’re gonna put Grandma to work picking fruit? Got it.”

Read More