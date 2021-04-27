Ogden Twilight 2021 Announced

After having a postponement for which we don’t really need to speak of, Ogden Twilight is back for 2021 and nearly all the acts have been announced for the Ogden Amphitheatre. So here we go!
- August 13th | Fitz and the Tantrums with Kishi Bashi
- August 20th | The Flaming Lips with Dan Deacon
- August 21st | Big Wild with Cooked Colours
- August 28th | Louis the Child with a DJ set from Washed Out
- September 3rd | ??????
- September 4th | Noah Cyrus and Ant Clemons
- September 10th | Death Cab for Cutie with ??????
- September 16th | Purity Ring with Dawn Richards
- September 21st | Portugal. the Man with Japanese Breakfast
- September 25th | Grouplove with Blackstone
Each show will also feature local openers. Season passes are on sale now with individual ticket sales on sale this Friday, April 30th at 10 am.
Tickets can be purchased at 24tix.com.
Salt Lake Twilight has also been announced this year at The Gallivan Center for August 19, 26, September 2, 18, and 24th though no bands for those dates have been announced yet.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.