Ohio’s Wonderstruck Lineup Announced

Organizers have shared the lineup for the annual WonderStruck festival in Ohio.

The event is held at Lakeland Community College near Cleveland and will take place July 9-10th this year.

The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend will headline but Michael Franti & Spearhead, All Time Low, Saint Motel, and a ton of others will also appear.

Organizers released a statement saying, “The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend, both Grammy-honored bands, have headlined some of the largest festivals in the world. They are two of the great

live musical acts of this era with some of the most passionate fans. We are beyond thrilled to present them – together – this summer in Cleveland.” Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday.

